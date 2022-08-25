2007 Honda Civic

$2,795 + taxes & licensing 2 5 7 , 9 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8993812

8993812 Stock #: 46-22-030269-07

46-22-030269-07 VIN: 2HGFA16327H039890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 257,925 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Windows • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Pulse Wiper • Tachometer • Rear Window Defogger • Second Row Fo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.