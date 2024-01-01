$2,249+ tax & licensing
2007 Kia Rio5
SX
2007 Kia Rio5
SX
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,249
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,625KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADE163576214450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,625 KM
Vehicle Description
BAS KILOMÉTRAGE!
VÉHICULE ÉCONOMIQUE EN ESSENCE.
BAS DE CAISSE ROUILLÉ
VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
2007 Kia Rio5