Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>BAS KILOMÉTRAGE!</p><p>VÉHICULE ÉCONOMIQUE EN ESSENCE.</p><p>BAS DE CAISSE ROUILLÉ </p><p>VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!</p><p><br></p>

2007 Kia Rio5

98,625 KM

Details Description

$2,249

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Kia Rio5

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Kia Rio5

SX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

  1. 11340892
  2. 11340892
  3. 11340892
  4. 11340892
  5. 11340892
  6. 11340892
  7. 11340892
Contact Seller

$2,249

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,625KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADE163576214450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,625 KM

Vehicle Description

BAS KILOMÉTRAGE!

VÉHICULE ÉCONOMIQUE EN ESSENCE.

BAS DE CAISSE ROUILLÉ

VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2012 Nissan Rogue S Krom Edition for sale in La Prairie, QC
2012 Nissan Rogue S Krom Edition 221,777 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML500 for sale in La Prairie, QC
2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML500 190,000 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Used 1997 Toyota Corolla DX for sale in Laval, QC
1997 Toyota Corolla DX 113,292 KM $2,300 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,249

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2007 Kia Rio5