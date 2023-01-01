Menu
2008 Chevrolet Impala

191,030 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Chevrolet Impala

2008 Chevrolet Impala

police

2008 Chevrolet Impala

police

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

191,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10494708
  • Stock #: 46-23034511-08
  • VIN: 2G1WS553881303119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,030 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW SUPERBE IMPALA 2008 **POLICE PACK**

191 090 KM

BEAUCOUP D'AJOUT LUMINEUX (LED) À L'INTÉRIEUR

SIÈGE AVANT EN TISSUS ET ARRIÈRE EN CUIR.

PERTE D'EXHAUST

SUPERBE SORTIE DOUBLE D'EXHAUST

**À VOIR POUR AMATEUR DE POLICE PACK**

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Trois-Rivières to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Windows  • Air Conditioning  • AM-FM-CD Player   *Used Vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

