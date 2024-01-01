Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*****VÉHICULE AU RENCART/ À INSPECTER*****</p><p><br></p><p>IDÉAL POUR UN PROJET DE CAMPER OU POUR LIVRAISON!</p><p><br></p><p>CAROSSERIE ROUILLÉE.</p><p><br></p><p>VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!</p>

2008 Dodge Sprinter

215,876 KM

Details Description

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Dodge Sprinter

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Sprinter

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

  1. 11405986
  2. 11405986
  3. 11405986
  4. 11405986
  5. 11405986
Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,876KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WD0BE845585263296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aqua Green
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 215,876 KM

Vehicle Description

*****VÉHICULE AU RENCART/ À INSPECTER*****


IDÉAL POUR UN PROJET DE CAMPER OU POUR LIVRAISON!


CAROSSERIE ROUILLÉE.


VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2003 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Moncton, NB
2003 Toyota Corolla S 176,932 KM $1,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
2008 Dodge Sprinter 215,876 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring 185,021 KM $2,379 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Sprinter