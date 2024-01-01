$2,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Sprinter
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
Used
215,876KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WD0BE845585263296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aqua Green
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 215,876 KM
Vehicle Description
*****VÉHICULE AU RENCART/ À INSPECTER*****
IDÉAL POUR UN PROJET DE CAMPER OU POUR LIVRAISON!
CAROSSERIE ROUILLÉE.
VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!
