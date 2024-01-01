$2,249+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
2008 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,249
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,510KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1J8FF28WX8D771852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,510 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SEULEMENT 161 510 KM!
VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 s Touring 188,548 KM $2,850 + tax & lic
1964 Ford Thunderbird 43,091 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen City Golf 137,088 KM $2,279 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,249
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 Jeep Patriot