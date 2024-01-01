Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SEULEMENT 161 510 KM!</p><p>VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!</p>

2008 Jeep Patriot

161,510 KM

Details Description

$2,249

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

  1. 11360198
  2. 11360198
  3. 11360198
  4. 11360198
  5. 11360198
  6. 11360198
  7. 11360198
Contact Seller

$2,249

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,510KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J8FF28WX8D771852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,510 KM

Vehicle Description

SEULEMENT 161 510 KM!

VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 s Touring for sale in Drummondville, QC
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 s Touring 188,548 KM $2,850 + tax & lic
Used 1964 Ford Thunderbird for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
1964 Ford Thunderbird 43,091 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Volkswagen City Golf for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
2008 Volkswagen City Golf 137,088 KM $2,279 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,249

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2008 Jeep Patriot