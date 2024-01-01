Menu
<p>Kia Rondo 2008 </p><p>Seulement 120 045km !</p><p>Peu de rouille</p><p>Freins à vérifier</p>

2008 Kia Rondo

120,045 KM

$2,699

+ tax & licensing
2008 Kia Rondo

2008 Kia Rondo

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$2,699

+ taxes & licensing

120,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFG525887153995

  • Exterior Colour Fine Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,045 KM

Kia Rondo 2008

Seulement 120 045km !

Peu de rouille

Freins à vérifier

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

$2,699

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Kia Rondo