$2,699+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Kia Rondo
2008 Kia Rondo
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,699
+ taxes & licensing
120,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAFG525887153995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fine Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,045 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Kia Rondo 2008
Seulement 120 045km !
Peu de rouille
Freins à vérifier
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit 205,701 KM $2,850 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX 213,000 KM $3,200 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Focus SE 142,101 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,699
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 Kia Rondo