$2,099+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Pontiac G5
2008 Pontiac G5
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,099
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G2AL55FX87295475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2013 Dodge Charger SXT 105,000 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Camry SE 253,447 KM $2,850 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Entourage 230,000 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,099
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 Pontiac G5