2008 Pontiac Torrent

252,101 KM

Details Description Features

$2,795

+ tax & licensing
$2,795

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Pontiac Torrent

2008 Pontiac Torrent

2008 Pontiac Torrent

Location

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

$2,795

+ taxes & licensing

252,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161609
  • Stock #: 46-23-032854-08
  • VIN: 2CKDL43F186052829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,101 KM

Vehicle Description

PONTIAC TORRENT 2008

**BEAU PETIT VUS**

QUELQUES ÉGRATIGNURES SUR LA CARROSSERIE

UN PEU DE ROUILLE COIN D'AILE ET BAS DE CAISSE

SYSTEME ABS À RÉPARER

**A/C FONCTIONNELLE**

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control&nb...

