2008 Toyota Matrix

162,310 KM

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

162,310KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10385115
  • Stock #: 46-23-034044-08
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E08C687023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,310 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW - TRÈS BELLE OPPORTUNITÉ- BAS KILOMÉTRAGE

TOYOTA MATRIX 2008 - AUTOMATIQUE

SEULEMENT 162 310 KM

(VITRE MANUELLE ET SANS AIR CLIMATISÉE)

PARE-CHOCS AVANT ET ARRIÈRE MANQUE DE PEINTURE.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Trois-Rivières to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Pulse Wiper  • Spoiler  • Cargo Net  • Tachometer  • Rear Window Defogger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

