$2,299+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
LT1
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
LT1
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,299
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,589KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2CNFLEEW3A6206154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,589 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2014 Dodge Avenger SXT 139,002 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
2001 Subaru Legacy Wagon L 148,727 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac G6 GTP 183,419 KM $2,700 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,299
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2010 Chevrolet Equinox