2010 Chevrolet Equinox

210,589 KM

Details

$2,299

+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT1

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT1

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$2,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,589KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CNFLEEW3A6206154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,589 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$2,299

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Chevrolet Equinox