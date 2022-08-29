Menu
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

90,389 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,389KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9026527
  • Stock #: 46-22-030298-10
  • VIN: 1G1ZC5E03AF176956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Fonctionne : Oui

Roule : Oui

Besoin de reparation: Probleme roue avant chauffeur

Transmission: automatique


AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing.

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering ...

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

