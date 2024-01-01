Menu
<p>VÉHICULE ÉCONOMIQUE ET FIABLE.</p><p><br></p><p>A BESOIN DE 4 NOUVEAUX PNEUS.</p><p><br></p><p>LÉGÈRE FUITE DE LIGNE À FREINS.</p><p>LÉGÈRE PERTE D'EXHAUST.</p><p><br></p><p>VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!</p>

2010 Kia Forte

193,924 KM

Details Description

$2,349

+ tax & licensing
2010 Kia Forte

EX

2010 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$2,349

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,924KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFU4A23A5135254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,924 KM

Vehicle Description

VÉHICULE ÉCONOMIQUE ET FIABLE.


A BESOIN DE 4 NOUVEAUX PNEUS.


LÉGÈRE FUITE DE LIGNE À FREINS.

LÉGÈRE PERTE D'EXHAUST.


VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!

