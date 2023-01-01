$2,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
i SV
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
302,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10161606
- Stock #: 46-23-03353-10
- VIN: JM1BL1SFXA1178260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 302,244 KM
Vehicle Description
MAZDA 3 2010
PERTE DE LA PEINTURE SUR L'AILE ARRIÈRE PASSAGER
PLUSIEURS ENDROITS AVEC DE LA ROUILLE / BAS DE CAISSE - FEUX ARRIÈRE
LES FREINS SONT À CHANGERAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Trois-Rivières to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Pulse Wiper • Tachometer &n...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1