2010 Mazda MAZDA3

$2,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 2 , 2 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10161606

10161606 Stock #: 46-23-03353-10

46-23-03353-10 VIN: JM1BL1SFXA1178260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 302,244 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Pulse Wiper • Tachometer &n...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.