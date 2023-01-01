Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

302,244 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

i SV

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

i SV

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

  1. 10161606
  2. 10161606
  3. 10161606
  4. 10161606
  5. 10161606
  6. 10161606
  7. 10161606
  8. 10161606
  9. 10161606
  10. 10161606
  11. 10161606
  12. 10161606
  13. 10161606
  14. 10161606
  15. 10161606
Contact Seller

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
302,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161606
  • Stock #: 46-23-03353-10
  • VIN: JM1BL1SFXA1178260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 302,244 KM

Vehicle Description

MAZDA 3 2010

PERTE DE LA PEINTURE SUR L'AILE ARRIÈRE PASSAGER

PLUSIEURS ENDROITS AVEC DE LA ROUILLE / BAS DE CAISSE - FEUX ARRIÈRE

LES FREINS SONT À CHANGER

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Trois-Rivières to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Pulse Wiper  • Tachometer &n...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

1990 Chrysler LeBaron
88,408 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2008 Subaru Outback ...
 194,139 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
2005 Hyundai Santa F...
 225,874 KM
$2,600 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory