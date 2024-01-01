Menu
<p>ÉCONOMIQUE EN ESSENCE!</p><p>TRÈS PROPRE POUR L'ANNÉE.</p><p>VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI.</p><p><br></p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

185,021 KM

$2,379

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

Used
185,021KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF4A1121486

  • Exterior Colour Graphite mica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,021 KM

ÉCONOMIQUE EN ESSENCE!

TRÈS PROPRE POUR L'ANNÉE.

VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI.


2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

