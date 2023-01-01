2010 Toyota Matrix

$3,295 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 1 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10385112

10385112 Stock #: 46-23-033796-10

46-23-033796-10 VIN: 2T1KE4EE0AC033884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,175 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.