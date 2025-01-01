$1,899+ taxes & licensing
2011 Subaru Impreza
2.5i Premium
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$1,899
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,690KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GH6B69BH831342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Spark Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,690 KM
Vehicle Description
-Le véhciule surchauffe.
-Misfire cylindre 3.
-Peu de rouille.
-Carfax disponible.
-Check engine code: P0303 / P0128 / P0026.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Locking_Differential
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
