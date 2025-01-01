Menu
<p>-Le véhciule surchauffe.</p><p>-Misfire cylindre 3.</p><p>-Peu de rouille.</p><p>-Carfax disponible.</p><p>-Check engine code: P0303 / P0128 / P0026.</p>

2011 Subaru Impreza

173,690 KM

Details Description Features

$1,899

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i Premium

13076452

2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i Premium

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

Used
173,690KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GH6B69BH831342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Spark Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,690 KM

Vehicle Description

-Le véhciule surchauffe.

-Misfire cylindre 3.

-Peu de rouille.

-Carfax disponible.

-Check engine code: P0303 / P0128 / P0026.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Locking_Differential
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover

