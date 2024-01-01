Menu
<p>SEULEMENT 132 445 KM!</p><p> MALGRÉ LA PRÉSENCE DE ROUILLE SUR LE HAYON ET L'ADHÉSIF SUR LE PARE-CHOC LE VÉHICULE FONCTIONNE TRÈS BIEN</p><p> </p><p>IDÉAL COMME PREMIER VÉHICULE, NE CONSOMME PAS BEAUCOUP D'ESSENCE</p><p><br></p><p>VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE ROUTIER!</p>

2012 Fiat 500

132,445 KM

$3,349

+ tax & licensing
2012 Fiat 500

Sport

2012 Fiat 500

Sport

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$3,349

+ taxes & licensing

132,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C3CFFBR4CT114511

  • Exterior Colour Rosso
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 132,445 KM

SEULEMENT 132 445 KM!

MALGRÉ LA PRÉSENCE DE ROUILLE SUR LE HAYON ET L'ADHÉSIF SUR LE PARE-CHOC LE VÉHICULE FONCTIONNE TRÈS BIEN

IDÉAL COMME PREMIER VÉHICULE, NE CONSOMME PAS BEAUCOUP D'ESSENCE


VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE ROUTIER!

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

$3,349

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Fiat 500