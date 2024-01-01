$3,349+ tax & licensing
2012 Fiat 500
Sport
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$3,349
+ taxes & licensing
132,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C3CFFBR4CT114511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rosso
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 132,445 KM
Vehicle Description
SEULEMENT 132 445 KM!
MALGRÉ LA PRÉSENCE DE ROUILLE SUR LE HAYON ET L'ADHÉSIF SUR LE PARE-CHOC LE VÉHICULE FONCTIONNE TRÈS BIEN
IDÉAL COMME PREMIER VÉHICULE, NE CONSOMME PAS BEAUCOUP D'ESSENCE
VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE ROUTIER!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
2012 Fiat 500