<p>Ram 1500 2012 4x4</p><ul><li>Bas de caisse à changer</li><li>Tailgate rouillé</li></ul><p><br></p>

2012 RAM 1500

293,807 KM

Details Description

$3,979

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500

ST Quad Cab

2012 RAM 1500

ST Quad Cab

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$3,979

+ taxes & licensing

293,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RD7FP3CS299136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 293,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Ram 1500 2012 4x4

  • Bas de caisse à changer
  • Tailgate rouillé


2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

$3,979

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 RAM 1500