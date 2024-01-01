$3,979+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 RAM 1500
ST Quad Cab
2012 RAM 1500
ST Quad Cab
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$3,979
+ taxes & licensing
293,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RD7FP3CS299136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 293,807 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Ram 1500 2012 4x4
- Bas de caisse à changer
- Tailgate rouillé
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit 205,701 KM $2,850 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX 213,000 KM $3,200 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Focus SE 142,101 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,979
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2012 RAM 1500