2012 Toyota Yaris

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Trois-Rivières Toyota

1-888-776-5528

Hayon 5 portes, boîte automatique, LE

Location

5110 Boulevard Jean-XXIII, Trois-Rivières, QC G8Z 4A7

  • 29,610KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5183684
  • Stock #: A663A
  • VIN: JTDKTUD38CD534470
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.trtoyota.ca/occasion/Toyota-Yaris-2012-id7798791.html

Toyota Yaris 2012
Version Le
Transmission Automatique
Seulement 29,610km

Contactez un de nos représentant pour plus d'informations
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses
  • Banquette arrière divisée

