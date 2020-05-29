2012 Toyota Yaris

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-776-5528
5110 Boulevard Jean-XXIII, Trois-Rivières, QC G8Z 4A7
1-888-776-5528
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.trtoyota.ca/occasion/Toyota-Yaris-2012-id7798791.html
Toyota Yaris 2012
Version Le
Transmission Automatique
Seulement 29,610km
Contactez un de nos représentant pour plus d'informations
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5110 Boulevard Jean-XXIII, Trois-Rivières, QC G8Z 4A7