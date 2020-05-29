2013 Hyundai Accent

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-776-5528
5110 Boulevard Jean-XXIII, Trois-Rivières, QC G8Z 4A7
1-888-776-5528
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.trtoyota.ca/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2013-id7797239.html
Hyundai Accent 2013
Version GL
Transmission Manuel
88 324km
Air climatisé
bancs chauffants
vitres électriques
door lock
Transmission manuel 6 vitesses
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5110 Boulevard Jean-XXIII, Trois-Rivières, QC G8Z 4A7