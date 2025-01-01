$2,199+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,199
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1L79D1807924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Côté passager à été repeint.
Rouille bas de porte arrière passager.
Immatriculable.
Alternateur possiblement à changer.
Check engine allumé.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Cargo_Area_Cover
Locking_Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2010 Nissan Sentra SE-R SPEC V 255,037 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda CX-7 Touring 260,885 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
2006 Mazda MAZDA3 i 184,660 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,199
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2013 Mazda MAZDA3