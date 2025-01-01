Menu
<p>Côté passager à été repeint.</p><p>Rouille bas de porte arrière passager.</p><p>Immatriculable.</p><p>Alternateur possiblement à changer.</p><p>Check engine allumé.</p><p><br></p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

183,000 KM

$2,199

+ tax & licensing
i Touring

i Touring

12429775

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$2,199

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1L79D1807924

  • Exterior Colour Graphite mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Côté passager à été repeint.

Rouille bas de porte arrière passager.

Immatriculable.

Alternateur possiblement à changer.

Check engine allumé.


Spoiler

Tachometer

air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Cargo_Area_Cover
Locking_Tailgate

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

$2,199

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Mazda MAZDA3