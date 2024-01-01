2014 GMC Terrain

Menu
<p>TERRAIN 2014</p><p>LÉGÈRE PERTE D'EXHAUST</p><p>VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!</p>

194,357 KM

Details Description

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

Used
194,357KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKALREK7E6115384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,357 KM

Vehicle Description

TERRAIN 2014

LÉGÈRE PERTE D'EXHAUST

VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

844-536-6987

