$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

888-258-1963

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

EX MAGS TOIT CAMÉRA BLUETOOTH SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS

2014 Honda Civic

EX MAGS TOIT CAMÉRA BLUETOOTH SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5008371
  • Stock #: SP-*14CIV5495
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E59EH025410
Exterior Colour
Argent
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7760716.html

EX MAGS TOIT CAMÉRA BLUETOOTH SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-XXXX

888-258-1963

