$3,349+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage
DE
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage
DE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$3,349
+ taxes & licensing
72,418KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN ML32A4HJ0EH023588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 72,418 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SUPERBE MIRAGE 2014
SEULEMENT 72 418KM WOW!
VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE
LE MOTEUR FAIT DU BRUIT
VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2008 Toyota Tundra 5.7L Long Bed 146,810 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Tucson 213,874 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer XLT 177,405 KM $5,199 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,349
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage