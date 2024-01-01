Menu
<p>SUPERBE MIRAGE 2014</p><p> SEULEMENT 72 418KM WOW!</p><p> VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE</p><p><br></p><p> LE MOTEUR FAIT DU BRUIT </p><p><br></p><p> VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE!</p>

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

72,418 KM

$3,349

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

DE

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

DE

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

72,418KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ML32A4HJ0EH023588

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 72,418 KM

SUPERBE MIRAGE 2014

SEULEMENT 72 418KM WOW!

VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE


LE MOTEUR FAIT DU BRUIT


VENEZ NOUS VOIR DÈS MAINTENANT POUR EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE!

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Tailgate

Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage