2014 Toyota Corolla

S Cuir/Tissus Toit Ouvrant MAGS Bluetooth Caméra *Bas Kilométrage*

2014 Toyota Corolla

S Cuir/Tissus Toit Ouvrant MAGS Bluetooth Caméra *Bas Kilométrage*

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4669620
  • Stock #: SP-*14COR5095
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4EC171509
Exterior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
*** S Cuir/Tissus Toit Ouvrant MAGS Bluetooth Caméra*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis *** Le meilleur choix au Québec *** Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1e, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants

