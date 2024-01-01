$3,199+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$3,199
+ taxes & licensing
Used
298,207KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4JZ3AX8FZ600724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Choisir la couleur ext....
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 298,207 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Démarre et roule/ Mirroir passager briser/ Petit defaut carrosserie
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2014 Ford Edge SEL 294,953 KM $3,700 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Maxima SV 203,704 KM $3,600 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Aveo5 LT 132,892 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,199
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander