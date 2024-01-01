Menu
<p>Démarre et roule/ Mirroir passager briser/ Petit defaut carrosserie</p>

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

298,207 KM

$3,199

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$3,199

+ taxes & licensing

Used
298,207KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4JZ3AX8FZ600724

  • Exterior Colour Choisir la couleur ext....
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 298,207 KM

Démarre et roule/ Mirroir passager briser/ Petit defaut carrosserie

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

$3,199

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander