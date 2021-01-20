Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

S BLUETOOTH A/C

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

  36,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4515192
  Stock #: SP-*15SEN4142
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP9FL649362
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
BLUETOOTH A/C*** 650 vehicules disponibles sur place inspectes et garantis *** Le meilleur choix au Quebec *** Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** 20 JANVIER 2021 OU 100 000 KM : GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1 700 KM ***JAMAIS ACCIDENTE*** GARANTIE PROLONGEE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants

