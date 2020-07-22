Menu
2015 Nissan Versa

60,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

833-901-2632

2015 Nissan Versa

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SL GPS CAMÉRA 360 BLUETOOTH MAGS *Transmission Automatique*

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SL GPS CAMÉRA 360 BLUETOOTH MAGS *Transmission Automatique*

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

833-901-2632

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5681220
  Stock #: *15VER6827
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP8FL416038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # *15VER6827
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Versa Note-c7889253.html

SL GPS CAMÉRA 360 BLUETOOTH MAGS*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans.Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***



Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Sièges baquets
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant réglable
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur

