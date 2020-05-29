Menu
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

888-258-1963

2015 Subaru WRX

Sport Tech AWD Cuir Toit Ouvrant Mags

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5130845
  • Stock #: M-*15WRX0000
  • VIN: JF1VA1J61F9836387
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir anthracite
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
WRX 2015 d'occasion version Sport-tech, super bien équipé avec l'intérieur en cuir, le toit ouvrant, le système audio Harman Kardon, la clé intelligente, et beaucoup plus!

Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Aluminium
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

