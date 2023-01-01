Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

252,764 KM

Details Description Features

$3,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,695

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

  1. 10161603
  2. 10161603
  3. 10161603
  4. 10161603
  5. 10161603
  6. 10161603
  7. 10161603
  8. 10161603
  9. 10161603
  10. 10161603
  11. 10161603
  12. 10161603
  13. 10161603
Contact Seller

$3,695

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
252,764KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161603
  • Stock #: 46-23-033368-15
  • VIN: 3VW817AU5FM019673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 252,764 KM

Vehicle Description

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 2015

BELLE OPPORTUNITÉ - PETITE VOITURE ÉCONOMIQUE À HAYON ARRIÈRE

TRANSMISSION MANUELLE

ROUILLE PRÉSENTE À PLUSIEURS ENDROITS, TOIT-AILE-BAS DE CAISSE-CAPOT.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Trois-Rivières to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

*Used Vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 i SV
 302,244 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf
252,764 KM
$3,695 + tax & lic
1990 Chrysler LeBaron
88,408 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory