$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

888-258-1963

2016 BMW 2 Series

228i xDrive MAGS CUIR SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5134277
  • Stock #: D-*16BMW5653
  • VIN: WBA1G9C57GV726993
Exterior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/BMW-2 Series-c7788806.html

228i xDrive MAGS CUIR SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans.Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 16 JUIN 2020 OU 80 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Aluminium
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-XXXX

888-258-1963

