$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

888-258-1963

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

R/T HEMI V8 Cuir Toit Ouvrant Mags *Bas Kilométrage*

2016 Dodge Challenger

R/T HEMI V8 Cuir Toit Ouvrant Mags *Bas Kilométrage*

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

  23,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5008350
  Stock #: B-*16CHA0000
  VIN: 2C3CDZBT3GH274557
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
R/T HEMI V8 Cuir Toit Ouvrant Mags*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans.Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: à venir *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

