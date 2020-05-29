Menu
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

888-258-1963

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE Hatchback MAGS CAMÉRA DE RECUL *Bas Kilométrage*

2016 Ford Focus

SE Hatchback MAGS CAMÉRA DE RECUL *Bas Kilométrage*

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5134265
  • Stock #: B-*16FOC6153
  • VIN: 1FADP3K21GL375018
Exterior Colour
Gris
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SE Hatchback MAGS CAMÉRA DE RECUL*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 15 SEPTEMBRE 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique

