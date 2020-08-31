Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

833-901-2632

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE MAGS BLUETOOTH CAMÉRA

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE MAGS BLUETOOTH CAMÉRA

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

833-901-2632

  1. 5785845
  2. 5785845
  3. 5785845
  4. 5785845
  5. 5785845
  6. 5785845
  7. 5785845
  8. 5785845
  9. 5785845
  10. 5785845
  11. 5785845
  12. 5785845
Contact Seller

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5785845
  • Stock #: *16FOC7330
  • VIN: 1FADP3K22GL327222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-Focus-c7907806.html

SE MAGS BLUETOOTH CAMÉRA*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 08 JUILLET 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***JAMAIS ACCIDENTE***

Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Volant réglable
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2018 Nissan Maxima S...
 4,000 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue SV...
 41,000 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 42,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic

Email Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

Call Dealer

833-901-XXXX

(click to show)

833-901-2632

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory