2016 Honda Civic

EX TOIT CAMÉRA SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS BLUETOOTH MAGS *Bas Kilométrage*

2016 Honda Civic

EX TOIT CAMÉRA SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS BLUETOOTH MAGS *Bas Kilométrage*

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4725663
  • Stock #: *16CIV5617
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F7XGH020619
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
En excellente condition, très bas kilométrage, et jamais accidenté! Ce Civic 2016 Ex d'occasion est aussi très bien équipé, avec le toit ouvrant, les jantes en alliage, la caméra de recul, et plus!Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 28 OCTOBRE 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

