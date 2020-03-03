Menu
2016 Honda Civic

EX-T TURBO MAGS CAMÉRA SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS BLUETOOTH

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T TURBO MAGS CAMÉRA SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS BLUETOOTH

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4740882
  • Stock #: B-*16CIV5795
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F49GH110621
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
EX-T TURBO MAGS CAMÉRA SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS BLUETOOTH*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans.Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 30 MAI 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

