Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru WRX

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

833-901-2632

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

Sport AWD Toit Ouvrant Caméra Bluetooth Mags

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru WRX

Sport AWD Toit Ouvrant Caméra Bluetooth Mags

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

833-901-2632

  1. 5753859
  2. 5753859
  3. 5753859
  4. 5753859
  5. 5753859
  6. 5753859
  7. 5753859
  8. 5753859
  9. 5753859
  10. 5753859
  11. 5753859
  12. 5753859
  13. 5753859
  14. 5753859
  15. 5753859
  16. 5753859
  17. 5753859
  18. 5753859
  19. 5753859
  20. 5753859
  21. 5753859
  22. 5753859
  23. 5753859
  24. 5753859
  25. 5753859
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5753859
  • Stock #: D-*16WRX7195
  • VIN: JF1VA1G64G8833501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Interior Colour Noir anthracite
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Subaru-WRX-c7901514.html

Sport AWD Toit Ouvrant Caméra Bluetooth Mags*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 11 MAI 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant réglable
Système de surveillance des angles morts
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants
Toit lunaire
Coussins gonflables - Interrupteur marche / arrêt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2012 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 120,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 87,000 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic SI ...
 45,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Email Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

Call Dealer

833-901-XXXX

(click to show)

833-901-2632

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory