Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

833-901-2632

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE bluetooth caméra de recul

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE bluetooth caméra de recul

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

833-901-2632

  1. 6055305
  2. 6055305
  3. 6055305
  4. 6055305
  5. 6055305
  6. 6055305
  7. 6055305
  8. 6055305
  9. 6055305
  10. 6055305
  11. 6055305
  12. 6055305
  13. 6055305
  14. 6055305
  15. 6055305
  16. 6055305
  17. 6055305
  18. 6055305
  19. 6055305
  20. 6055305
  21. 6055305
  22. 6055305
  23. 6055305
  24. 6055305
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6055305
  • Stock #: *16RAV7617
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV2GW311708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-RAV4-c7956621.html

LE BLUETOOTH CAMÉRA DE RECUL*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 01 OCTOBRE 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Enjoliveurs
Vitres teintées
Volant réglable
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 40,000 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 4,000 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul LX MAG...
 64,000 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Email Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

Call Dealer

833-901-XXXX

(click to show)

833-901-2632

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory