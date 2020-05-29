Menu
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

888-258-1963

2017 Ford Escape

SE MAGS CAMÉRA DE RECUL SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS BLUETOOTH

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5090384
  • Stock #: SP-*17ESC5519
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD4HUB63390
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SE MAGS CAMÉRA DE RECUL SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS BLUETOOTH*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans.Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 16 NOVEMBRE 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Vitres teintées

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

