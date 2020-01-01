Menu
2017 Honda Civic

Si GPS Toit Ouvrant Caméra de recul MAGS

2017 Honda Civic

Si GPS Toit Ouvrant Caméra de recul MAGS

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4515189
  • Stock #: M-*17CIV0000A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E5XHH200906
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Repris en hange directement d?un de nos clients, et jamais accident Ce Civic Si 2017 d?occasion est un vicule plaisant conduire et bien uip Disponible chez Gervais Auto, notre concession familiale depuis plus de 50 ans!
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Sièges arrières chauffants

