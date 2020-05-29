Menu
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

888-258-1963

2017 Honda Civic

LX CAMÉRA DE RECUL BLUETOOTH SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *Transmission Automatique*

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5090360
  • Stock #: *17CIV5851
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F50HH016790
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LX CAMÉRA DE RECUL BLUETOOTH SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 17 MARS 2022 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 3 MOIS OU 5000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

