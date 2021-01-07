Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

833-901-2632

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

LX AWD Caméra Bluetooth Mags *Traction intégrale*

2017 Kia Sportage

LX AWD Caméra Bluetooth Mags *Traction intégrale*

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

833-901-2632

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6538266
  Stock #: SP-INS-*17SPO6928
  VIN: KNDPMCAC3H7150197

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blanc
  Interior Colour Noir
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # SP-INS-*17SPO6928
  Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Sportage-c8039273.html

LX AWD Caméra Bluetooth Mags *** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 29 SEPTEMBRE 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Vitres teintées
Volant réglable
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

833-901-2632

