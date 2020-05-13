Menu
$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

888-258-1963

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS GPS Caméra Bluetooth Mags

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

  • 78,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5008374
  • Stock #: B-*17MAZ5991A
  • VIN: JM1BN1V77H1108143
Exterior Colour
Charcoal
Interior Colour
Noir
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
GS GPS Caméra Bluetooth Mags*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: à venir *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 1 MOIS OU 1700 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Surveillance de langle mort
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Volant chauffant

