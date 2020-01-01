Menu
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD MAGS Caméra de recul Sièges chauffants

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD MAGS Caméra de recul Sièges chauffants

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4490121
  • Stock #: M-*17CRO5365
  • VIN: JF2GPABCXHH269175
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: à venir *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 3 MOIS OU 5000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Vitres teintées
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

