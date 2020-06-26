Menu
Account
Sign In
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trois-Rivières Toyota

1-888-776-5528

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

CE berline 4 portes CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla

CE berline 4 portes CVT

Location

Trois-Rivières Toyota

5110 Boulevard Jean-XXIII, Trois-Rivières, QC G8Z 4A7

1-888-776-5528

Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,730KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5284025
  • Stock #: a596a
  • VIN: 2t1burhe5hc895410
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.trtoyota.ca/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2017-id7817365.html

Toyota Corolla 2017
Version LE+
Transmission automatique
44,730km

Cruise control
Air Climatisé
Groupe electrique
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trois-Rivières Toyota

2007 Toyota Camry Be...
 114,552 KM
$5,795 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra B...
 136,032 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE TI
 60,992 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Trois-Rivières Toyota

Trois-Rivières Toyota

5110 Boulevard Jean-XXIII, Trois-Rivières, QC G8Z 4A7

Call Dealer

1-888-776-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-776-5528

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory