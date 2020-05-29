Menu
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

888-258-1963

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 4Motion AWD GPS Cuir Caméra Bluetooth Mags

R 4Motion AWD GPS Cuir Caméra Bluetooth Mags

Location

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

  • 57,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5048853
  • Stock #: *17GOL6131
  • VIN: WVWWF7AU8HW098092
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir titan
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4Motion AWD GPS Cuir Caméra Bluetooth Mags*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR:16 NOVEMBRE 2021 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 3 MOIS OU 5000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***JAMAIS ACCIDENTE***



Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Surveillance de langle mort
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

