2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD GPS MAGS CUIR Pro Pilot TOIT PANORAMIQUE *Version Reserve*

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD GPS MAGS CUIR Pro Pilot TOIT PANORAMIQUE *Version Reserve*

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4938606
  • Stock #: SP-*18ROG4243
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3JC727688
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE**SL AWD GPS MAGS CUIR Pro Pilot TOIT PANORAMIQUE*** 650 vehicules disponibles sur place inspectes et garantis *** Le meilleur choix au Quebec *** Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** 25 JANVIER 2023 OU 100 000 KM : GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 6 MOIS OU 10000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGEE DISPONIBLE ***

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Surveillance de langle mort
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

