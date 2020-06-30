Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

31,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

888-258-1963

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD MAGS TOIT PANORAMIQUE

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD MAGS TOIT PANORAMIQUE

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

888-258-1963

  • Listing ID: 5339519
  • Stock #: V-B-*19ROG6700
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4KC788095

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Rogue-c7827222.html

SV AWD MAGS TOIT PANORAMIQUE*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 31 MARS 2024 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 6 MOIS OU 10000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***JAMAIS ACCIDENTE***

Vehicle Features

Freins ABS
Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Climatisation
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Contrôle de stabilité
Coussin gonflable conducteur
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Freins à disque
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Volant ajustable
Anti-démarreur
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Surveillance de langle mort
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseur électrique
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Sièges chauffants - Avant

