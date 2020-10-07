Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

833-901-2632

Touring AWD Toit Panoramique Bluetooth Mags *Traction intégrale légendaire*

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

833-901-2632

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5992224
  • Stock #: *19FOR7660
  • VIN: JF2SKEGC7KH415094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Subaru-Forester-c7946446.html

Touring AWD Toit Panoramique Bluetooth Mags*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 19 OCTOBRE 2023 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 6 MOIS OU 10000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Radio HD
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Vitres teintées
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

833-901-2632

