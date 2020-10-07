Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

833-901-2632

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion AWD Caméra Bluetooth Mags *Traction intégrale*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion AWD Caméra Bluetooth Mags *Traction intégrale*

Location

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

833-901-2632

  1. 6128316
  2. 6128316
  3. 6128316
  4. 6128316
  5. 6128316
  6. 6128316
  7. 6128316
  8. 6128316
  9. 6128316
  10. 6128316
  11. 6128316
  12. 6128316
  13. 6128316
  14. 6128316
  15. 6128316
  16. 6128316
  17. 6128316
Contact Seller

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6128316
  • Stock #: B-*19TIG7865
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX7KM010900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B-*19TIG7865
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Tiguan-c7969602.html

Trendline 4MOTION AWD Caméra Bluetooth Mags*** 650 véhicules disponibles sur place inspectés et garantis. Le meilleur choix au Québec. Osez comparer chez Gervais Auto! Une entreprise familiale depuis plus de 50 ans. Inventaire complet sur le www.gervaisauto.com. Financement 1ère, 2e et 3e chance aux meilleurs taux disponibles sur place! *** GARANTIE CONSTRUCTEUR: 30 NOVEMBRE 2023 OU 100 000 KM *** GARANTIE GERVAIS : 3 MOIS OU 5000 KM *** GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE ***

Vehicle Features

Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant réglable
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2017 Nissan Rogue S ...
 61,000 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 57,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 62,000 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic

Email Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

Gervais Auto Trois-Rivières

2415, Boul. Thibeau, Trois-Rivières, QC G8T 1G1

Call Dealer

833-901-XXXX

(click to show)

833-901-2632

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory